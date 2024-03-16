Tennessee representative holds contentious town hall Friday in Brentwood

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens attended the town hall with Rep. Gino Bulso on Friday afternoon, where it got heated at times with many claps, yells and groans.

During the hour and a half, Bulso talked about several bills he's written and introduced, including House Bill 1605, also known as the "flag bill."

The bill aims to prohibit any flags in public schools that are not the United States or Tennessee state flag.

During the meeting, Bulso said they are "not going to allow it," saying he wants education over indoctrination.

While some constituents support it, others say it outlaws symbols of love like the Pride flag.

"I agree the flag bill keeps the environment in the classroom neutral," said Williamson County Commissioner Barb Sturgeon. "I think that provides a safer environment for every child."

"Students that see that their teachers support them is incredibly beneficial," countered Katie Spencer. "To see that their counselors support them and can affirm them will let more children live."

Bulso's stance on the Second Amendment was also a point of contention.

He noted security resource officers are an effective deterrent and argued that "declining culture" is the problem, not guns.

While his comments were received with claps from some, others stood up to question him about gun control and gun safety.

The town hall briefly touched on other bills in the works, too. Bulso talked about bills concerning the removal of books in schools, potential school curriculum changes, and the power of inferior courts.

