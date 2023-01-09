Tennessee Republican lawmakers file bill to limit city councils to 20 voting members

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the Tennessee legislative session gets underway, Republican lawmakers have filed a bill that could limit the number of voting members for local city councils.

The bill, dubbed "the Small Government Efficiency Act" was filed on Monday by House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, and Senate Finance Chair Bo Watson, R-Hixon.

According to the bill, any local governmental body with more than 20 voting members would be required to dissolve and reappropriate current districts with the latest Census data. In Metro Nashville, the council is made up of 35 district members and five at-large members. Tennessee's next two largest cities, Memphis and Knoxville, have below the 20-member limit that this bill could require.

The 113th Tennessee General Assembly officially convenes on January 10.