Tennessee Republicans deciding on Congressional District 5 candidate for November general

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The race to take over long-term Democrat Jim Cooper’s seat in Congress has been nothing but fraught the last few months.

Not only did the district change, but it attracted millions of dollars poured into the race for the Republican primary. The winner will face state Sen. Heidi Campbell, D-Nashville. She faced no competition in the Democratic primary.

The new District 5 takes shape with six counties: south Davidson, east Williamson, west Wilson, pieces of Lewis, parts of Maury and a slice of Marshall County.

In total, more than a dozen candidates filled out paperwork to appear on the Republican primary ballot. Three of those candidates were booted off the ballot by the Tennessee GOP.

Former Speaker of the House Beth Harwell, military standout Kurt Winstead and former Maury County mayor Andy Ogles have been the frontrunners of the Republican primary, at least in terms of campaign finances and critical television ads of other opponents.

Winstead sunk $1.14 million of his money into the race, according to Federal Election Commission reports. Harwell invested $150,000 of her own funds, with Ogles spending $320,000 of his personal dollars, reports show.

Additionally, outside political action committees have funded advertisements that candidates in a negative light. The Conservative Americans PAC and Tennessee Conservatives PAC both funded ads about Ogles. The Tennessee Conservatives PAC is primarily funded by Larry Ellison, who is a billionaire co-founder of Oracle.

Two different PACs have aired negative ads about Harwell, including School Freedom Fund and USA Freedom Fund. School Freedom Fund is primarily used from the pocketbook of Jeff Yass, a billionaire co-founder of Susquehanna International Group. The USA Freedom Fund uses money from Richard Uihlein — the co-founder of Uline — and Bernard Marcus — billionaire co-founder of The Home Depot.

