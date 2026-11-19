NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You could have money waiting for you in Tennessee's unclaimed property database, and checking to see if you're owed anything is free.

The Tennessee Department of Treasury announced Thursday that its Unclaimed Property Division returned a record 169,303 claims totaling $111.5 million to rightful owners and their heirs during fiscal year 2026.

That surpassed the previous record of 168,168 claims paid in fiscal year 2025.

Unclaimed property is money turned over to the state by businesses and organizations that cannot locate its rightful owner. It can include uncashed paychecks, utility refunds, rental deposits, overpayments, gift certificates and abandoned bank accounts.

"This fiscal year has been extraordinary for our Unclaimed Property Division, and it highlights the dedication and hard work of our team and the innovative methods developed to get more missing money back to Tennesseans," State Treasurer David H. Lillard Jr. said.

How to check if Tennessee owes you money

Tennesseans can search for missing money by visiting ClaimItTN.gov and entering their name.

If the database shows unclaimed property belonging to them, they can file a claim online.

There is no fee or time limit to claim unclaimed property in Tennessee. The state holds the money until it is claimed by the rightful owner or their legal beneficiaries.

The Treasury Department also works to locate property owners by mailing letters, contacting employers of potential claimants and hosting outreach events across the state.

Officials say anyone who receives a letter about unclaimed property can verify its legitimacy through the state's website.

The department warns residents to be cautious of services asking for payment to recover missing money, since the state's claim process is free.