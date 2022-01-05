Tennessee salon workers now required to take domestic violence training

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Every salon worker in Tennessee will soon know what to listen for when it comes to domestic violence.

All cosmetologists and barbers are now required to obtain a certificate that proves to the Tennessee Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners that they've taken a free anti-domestic violence training.

Taylor Ellison, a salon owner and survivor of domestic abuse, is extremely encouraged by the new law.

"I'm so proud of Tennessee for making this a law. I think it's a beautiful thing and I think it's so powerful and beyond important," Ellison said.

Ellison owns Remedy Lash Co. in Brentwood. She said her industry is up close and personal.

"Having done this for so long, I'll have a client where I'll be like, 'Are you OK girl? Is everything OK with you?' And you just learn how to pick it out and how to be a good listener," she said.

Last summer, Ellison had all her employees take the Shear Haven Domestic Violence Training Course. On Jan. 1, it became a statewide requirement.

"I just think that is so so special. When you think about 50,000 beauty professionals, they see 20, 30 or 40 clients a week. How many people's lives is that going to touch? How many women can you potentially help in that situation? It's just so magical to me," she said.

Current beauty industry professionals have two years to take the training. Students in cosmetology school will need to take it to get a license.