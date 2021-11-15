Tennessee school mask-mandate conference to happen in federal court Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee federal judge will hear perspectives Monday afternoon on whether to keep a mask mandate injunction in place.

During the weekend, Judge Waverly Crenshaw Jr. ordered all parties in the lawsuit to maintain the status quo. This all comes as from Gov. Bill Lee signed into law an omnibus bill that would dictate how districts handled COVID-19 mitigation strategies, including masks.

So far this year, students and their families filed suit to have their districts in Williamson County to implement a mask mandate. The plaintiffs in the case argued not doing so would violate the American's for Disabilities Act. The injuction has affected districts statewide this weekend from Knox County to Shelby County, where both districts also had suits in federal court dealing with similar circumstances.

Three Middle Tennessee districts — Metro, Franklin Special and Williamson — all sent notes to parents during the weekend to have their students come masked to school. In the last week, Rutherford County Schools dropped its mask mandate.

Judge Crenshaw will have the status conference at 1 p.m. in Courtroom A-826.

This story will update after the conference. Check back with NewsChannel 5 for updates.