Tennessee Sen. Jack Johnson nominated for lieutenant governor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Senate Republicans have nominated Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson to serve as the state's next lieutenant governor, setting the stage for a leadership change in January.

The Franklin Republican has represented Williamson County in the state Senate since 2006 and has served as majority leader since 2018, according to the Tennessee Senate Republican Caucus.

Governor-elect Marsha Blackburn congratulated Johnson in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Johnson faced fellow Republican Sen. Paul Bailey of Sparta in the race to succeed longtime Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, who is retiring after nearly five decades in the legislature.

Unlike most states, Tennessee does not elect its lieutenant governor through a statewide popular vote. Instead, members of the state Senate choose a speaker, who also holds the title of lieutenant governor.

The position carries significant responsibilities beyond overseeing Senate proceedings. The speaker appoints legislative committee members and officers, helping determine how legislation moves through the chamber.

The lieutenant governor is also first in line to assume the governor's duties if the governor dies, resigns or is removed from office.

Republicans hold 27 of the Senate's 33 seats, giving the party a decisive advantage in selecting the chamber's next leader.

The Senate is scheduled to formally elect its speaker when the new General Assembly convenes on Jan. 12, 2027.