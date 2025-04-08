Tennessee Senate defeats a bill allowing an open carry permit for all shotguns and rifles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Tuesday afternoon, the Tennessee Senate Judiciary Committee defeated a bill that would allow a Tennessean to get a permit to openly carry a long gun out in public.

The vote was 4-4, with three Republicans crossing over to vote no. In essence, the bill remains in the Senate Judiciary committee, likely killing the bill for the year.

It comes after several law enforcement agencies testified against the measure, including the Tennessee District Attorney General Conference, the Tennessee Sheriffs' Association and the Tennessee Department of Safety.

State Sen. Adam Lowe (R-Calhoun) and State Rep. Rusty Grills (R-Newbern)'s legislation would have created a new firearm permit, where the holder would be allowed to carry around a loaded long gun, including shotguns and high powered rifles, pretty much everywhere. The only exclusions would have been inside schools, government buildings and some parks. The permit holders would have to pass a TBI background check.

'The chaos it will create'

At a hearing last month in the House, those permit provisions weren't enough for the state's top cops. Much like the Senate hearing Tuesday, several agencies registered to testify against the bill.

"That’s our biggest concern is the chaos it will create, the fear it will create in everyone," said Col. Matt Perry, who leads the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Perry and other safety officials urged lawmakers to vote against the bill.

"It’s been a problem in these other states, people carrying around large rifle, high capacity style weapons in front of schools, in front of churches, in front of synagogues," said Elizabeth Stroeker, the Tennessee Department of Safety's Legislative Director.

Stroeker testified, if the bill had passed, there's nothing they could have done when people called, scared about what they were seeing.

"Law enforcement’s response will have to be — they are lawfully doing that, they have to stay there," she said.

As you might expect, Democrats were united against the bill.

"It’s shocking, and it’s appalling," said State Rep. Jason Powell (D-Nashville.) "Who’s going to feel safe going into a place of business when someone literally has a long gun visibly present? And you can’t do anything to stop it."

Some Republicans during the House hearing had concerns, too.

"I love guns, but there’s a place for guns, and it’s not walking down mainstreet with a AK or whatever it is," said State Rep. Ron Travis (R-Dayton.)

What happens next

Because the bill didn't get enough votes to get out of the Senate Judiciary committee, it is likely dead for the year. Before the hearing began, State Sen. Todd Gardenhire (R-Chattanooga) who also serves as the committee chair, declared it would likely be their final meeting of the year.

Right now, the House version of the bill is still scheduled to be heard in the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday, but given the result in the Senate, it could be pulled from consideration.

Even if the House version advances, without the Senate version, it can't become law.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.