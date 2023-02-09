Watch Now
Tennessee Senate passes bill that would criminalize public drag, cabaret performances

Posted at 9:40 AM, Feb 09, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill that would criminalize certain public cabaret and drag performances has passed in the Tennessee Senate.

Lawmakers voted on Senate Bill 3 on Thursday morning on a party-line vote of 26-6.

The bill creates an offense for a person who "engages in an adult cabaret performance" that is held on public property or could be viewed by a minor.

Opponents of the legislation call it extremely hurtful, saying it would devastate pride and pride parades. If this passes, performers could be charged with a misdemeanor. The second offense is a felony.

If fully approved, the bill would go into effect on July 1.

