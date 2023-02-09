Tennessee Senate passes bill that would criminalize public drag, cabaret performances

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill that would criminalize certain public cabaret and drag performances has passed in the Tennessee Senate.

Lawmakers voted on Senate Bill 3 on Thursday morning on a party-line vote of 26-6.

The bill creates an offense for a person who "engages in an adult cabaret performance" that is held on public property or could be viewed by a minor.

Read more: Tennessee and drag shows: Will those shows become criminalized in some form?

Opponents of the legislation call it extremely hurtful, saying it would devastate pride and pride parades. If this passes, performers could be charged with a misdemeanor. The second offense is a felony.

If fully approved, the bill would go into effect on July 1.