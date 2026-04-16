Tennessee Senate passes school voucher expansion bill as the House prepares for a revote on the measure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Senate passed a controversial bill Thursday morning that would expand the state's school voucher program, though the House will have to vote again due to a drafting error.

The proposal, known as Education Freedom Scholarships or vouchers, could cost taxpayers $114 million each year to help 35,000 students enroll in private schools instead of public schools. The use of taxpayer money for private school enrollment has been a controversial issue in Tennessee for years.

Debate on the measure lasted more than an hour. "Expansion is the solution to this problem," said State Sen. Ken Yager (R-Kingsport).

A few Republicans spoke in favor of the measuere. "It’s unreasonable for us to continue to expect public education to be everything to everybody," Sen. Adam Lowe said.

Currently, the voucher program has 20,000 slots. The legislature narrowed the governor's proposed expansion of another 20,000 scholarships down to 15,000 additional slots. The bill prioritizes students who already have a scholarship, followed by income needs. If slots are still available, any student can apply regardless of household income.

This expansion also makes changes to the "hold harmless" provision of the voucher bill. Currently, schools do not lose funding if a child dis-enrolls for any reason. Under the new proposal, money would only be retained by the district if students accept a voucher and the state can verify that student's immigration status. "Schools can ask for social security numbers but parents do not have to provide them," Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) said.

"And if they don’t want to share their social security number, that student will not be counted towards the funding formula for the following year," Senate Minority Leader Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) said.

"The term for that is bait and switch -- and we’re in the switch part," State Sen. Jeff Yarbro (D-Nashville) said.

An amendment to the bill also outlines strict testing requirements for students participating in the voucher program. Participating students must take the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program, or TCAP, tests annually.

Students in kindergarten through third grade must take a universal reading screener three times a year, and 11th graders must take the same standardized examination administered to public school students.

Parents are responsible for ensuring their children take the tests, and the results must be reported back to them. Students with disabilities who require alternate assessments are exempt from these testing requirements.

Democrats argued the program is growing too large and too quickly. "Obviously we can’t continue to go down this track and afford this, so obviously the intention is to kill public schools," State Sen. Heidi Campbell (D-Nashville) said.

"This is irresponsible of us and I can’t support it," State Sen. Charlane Oliver (D-Nashville) said.

Some Republicans also went against their party to oppose the bill. "I was elected by the people of Senate District 16 who are in opposition to this legislation," State Sen. Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) said.

"Two thirds of the money in the voucher program has gone to the six wealthiest counties in the state," State Sen. Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville) said.

The Senate passed the expansion with 18 votes, just one more than the 17 required to pass a bill. Eight Republicans and all Democrats voted against the measure.

This was not the final vote for the voucher expansion. Sen. Johnson explained that there was a drafting error in the House version that passed, so the House will have to take another vote on the measure sometime next week.

The Tennessee House requires 50 votes to pass a bill. Their previous vote passed with 52 votes in favor and 43 against. With only two votes to spare in the House, the suspense for the next vote will likely be high.

Interestingly enough, the budget passed by the House and Senate includes 5,000 additional slots. Instead of changing that dollar amount in the final budget, lawmakers are directing those funds to the state's prison fund so they can eventually build a new prison in Tennessee.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.