Tennessee Senate ready to end Special Session. What was accomplished?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Senate is planning to make Thursday its last day of the Special Session on Public Safety.

The big question for many people is, what has been accomplished during the Special Session?

After three days and going into the fourth, only three bills are expected to pass so far.

The first gives free gun locks to Tennesseans who request them and removes the sales tax on gun safes.

The second strengthens the T-B-I background check system.

The third creates a report on child and human sex trafficking in the state.

The Senate has basically tabled all other bills proposed, and there were more than 100. Nothing is expected to happen with any of the bills that will be discussed Thursday in the House Committees, such as the school safety alert grant.

The only motion on the calendar in the Senate as of Thursday morning is to adjourn the Special Session.

Protesters shouted, "You did nothing," in the Senate chambers Wednesday when lawmakers announced plans to adjourn. They are begging lawmakers to consider more bills before going home.