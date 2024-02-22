Tennessee Serves spreading word on services aimed to eradicate human trafficking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee's First Lady Maria Lee wants the state to take action for victims of Human Trafficking by highlighting a service challenge this month.

During the month of February, the group Tennessee Serves spreading the word out about resources and programs aimed to eradicate human trafficking. First Lady Maria Lee is leading the push on social media noting that human trafficking is a very real and horrific problem facing our state.

Reports in recent years show a staggering increase in calls and cases. By November 2023 there were 1,375 calls or tips were made to the human trafficking hotline compared to just 245 in 2016. A majority of the calls are from Middle Tennessee.

According to the state, minor sex trafficking far exceeds the other forms of trafficking reported and the numbers aren't close. Data shows more than 500 of the 700 calls were about minors being trafficked.

In the last 8 years the TBI has worked on training both law enforcement and civilians in detection and prevention. They want you to know there are training courses for you if you're interested.

In 2023, almost 2,500 Tennesseans were trained.

Lee says becoming a volunteer with a local organization, taking a training course to learn more about trafficking or simply praying for survivors are big and small ways you can team up with Tennessee Serves this month.

You find information to help here.