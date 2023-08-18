Tennessee Special Session on public safety starts Monday. Here's what we know.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Monday, the Tennessee General Assembly will gavel in for a special session on public safety, mental health, and the Second Amendment.

With that, we know you may have questions as to how this all works.

Here's what we know before the session begins at 4 p.m. on Monday, August 21.

Why are we having a special session?

Gov. Bill Lee decided Tennessee should have a special session just hours after the regular session concluded. During the middle of the regular legislative session, The Covenant School shooting happened, placing school safety and gun violence as a top priority for many Tennesseans.

However, the Republican supermajority refused to take up any gun bills with one exception: legislation that would protect gun manufacturers from lawsuits.

Leadership in both the House and Senate said they did not want to pass any bills in response to the shooting, some not wanting to bring up guns or firearms until 2024. In reaction, three lawmakers protested on the House floor, leading to the expulsion of two Black Democratic lawmakers. Both of those men were reelected to their seats in special elections in early August.

A new member will also represent East Tennessee in House District 3. The seat became vacant after NewsChannel 5 Investigates discovered former Rep. Scotty Campbell was guilty of sexually harassing interns.

Lee tried to bring forth an extreme order of protection (red flag law) package during the final days of the regular session. But he couldn't get a Republican to agree to sponsor the legislation.

From the outset, Lee said he wanted the special session to figure out a balance between public safety and the Second Amendment.

Does it cost money?

Yes, convening outside of the regular session, which typically runs from January to May, means an additional cost to taxpayers to bring back lawmakers to the capitol.

The cost per day for this special session is $58,576. That is combining the costs for House ($44,450) and Senate ($14,126).

The last special session in 2021 cost $30,750 a day. The state also paid $15,474 in mileage to lawmakers during the special session.

Legislative administration director Connie Ridley said the cost of mileage and lodging has gone up significantly in the last two years.

Has Gov. Lee brought forward a legislative package?

No, but he has set the parameters for the special session.

The session can touch on topics of juvenile justice and mental health order of protection (red flag law). It will also address law enforcement's access to information for those who are committed to mental health treatment.

In total, the governor put forth 18 topics.

What exactly did Lee bring up before regular session ended?

Near the end of the regular session, Gov. Lee proposed a bill that would have allowed extreme risk orders of protection or so-called red flag laws. The bill would have made it easier for a judge to take away someone's guns if they are deemed a threat to themselves or others.

But the Republican supermajority killed the bill.

Republicans have said repeatedly since then they aren't interested in taking away anyone's firearms under any circumstance.

Where can I see the legislation for special session?

Legislators have already filed several bills ahead of the special session.

You can read a full list of them on the Tennessee General Assembly website.

Bills start at the beginnings of the 7,000s.