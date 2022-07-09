NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Guided Second Saturday tours of the Tennessee State Library & Archives facility are officially back.

Through October, the second Saturdays of each month will mean family-friendly guided tours of the Library & Archives every hour, on the hour, from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. They will be free to the public.

“Our Second Saturday tours, led by staff members, give visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the Library & Archives and their extensive collections,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “There is something for everyone interested in Tennessee history and culture at the Library & Archives, and this tour shows you the new technologies we implemented that give guests easier access to the collections.”

The Library & Archives are a division of the Department of State. It's a hub for the collection and preservation of books, records and other documents of historical and reference value focused on Tennessee and Tennesseans.

Among the institutions' collections are Tennessee's Constitutions, letters from Tennessee's three presidents, Civil War diaries, records from 55 former Tennessee governors, maps, photographs and original records of the State of Franklin.

Visitors can experience Tennessee's history through interactive exhibits, open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The library, microfilm and manuscripts reading rooms are open for research during regular business hours, excluding Monday.

Tennessee State Library & Archives' Second Saturday tours first launched in 2021 and also ran through October.

More information about the location and the available programs can be found at the Library & Archives website. You can also call 615-741-2764.