Watch Now
News

Actions

Tennessee State Library showcases accessibility technology

There's an event happening at the Tennessee State Library &amp; Archives Friday showcasing how technology transforms lives.
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Making things accessible for people with disabilities or who just need a little extra help can be a game changer.

There's an event happening at the Tennessee State Library & Archives Friday from 9 p.m. to 2 p.m. showcasing how this technology transforms lives.

People are sharing their real-world stories and experiences using innovative tools.

There are resources like GoodMaps which help people who may be visually impaired navigate the world, and Tennessee Low Vision which sells devices that helps those with low vision see and read.

The library also offers services that help people with disabilities and there are demonstrations of those items as well.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at eric.pointer@newschannel5.com.

Local Lebanon truck stop owner on financial stress and community support

Owning a small business is not for the faint of heart, especially in this economy. Jason Lamb's story with Uncle Pete reminds us of where our dollars are spent truly impacts our community and neighbors. But beware -- you'll be hungry for some home cookin' after watching this story!

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community