Tennessee State Library showcases accessibility technology

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Making things accessible for people with disabilities or who just need a little extra help can be a game changer.

There's an event happening at the Tennessee State Library & Archives Friday from 9 p.m. to 2 p.m. showcasing how this technology transforms lives.

People are sharing their real-world stories and experiences using innovative tools.

There are resources like GoodMaps which help people who may be visually impaired navigate the world, and Tennessee Low Vision which sells devices that helps those with low vision see and read.

The library also offers services that help people with disabilities and there are demonstrations of those items as well.

