Tennessee State names Reggie Barlow as new football head coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new face will soon be walking around Tennessee State University as Reggie Barlow has been hired as the Tigers new football head coach. He'll be taking over as the 23rd head coach in program history.

School officials said he brings a wealth of knowledge and a history of success at both the professional and collegiate levels.

Barlow's coming to Music City from D.C. after a standout tenure as head coach of the UFL's Defenders. He led the team to the championship game in 2023, which won him the title of XFL Coach of the Year.

Prior to that, he served as head coach at Virginia State for six seasons and Alabama State for eight seasons, his alma mater. His NFL career took him to Jacksonville, Oakland and Tampa Bay, eventually winning a Superbowl with the Bucs in 2002.

The announcement comes just a few weeks after former coach Eddie George left for Bowling Green. He spent four seasons with the program.

Barlow will be at Nissan Stadium, home of the Tigers, Monday at 11 a.m. to talk more about his move. Fans are encouraged to attend.