Tennessee State Parks provides new all-terrain wheelchairs at additional state parks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State Parks are providing new all-terrain wheelchairs at state parks!

You may remember this story from last summer, where our Cole Johnson showed how the wheelchairs were helping those at Radnor Lake State Park.

All-terrain wheelchairs provide more access to some state parks

The new additions announced this week will bring the total chairs to 22. The chairs are designed to navigate a wide range of terrains and give visitors the opportunity to access recreation that they would've been unable to access prior.

The chairs are free and are available for kids and adults.

You are allowed to request a wheelchair upon arrival to the park, but its advised to give advance notice to the park you're visiting so that you can ensure there's one available for use.

The wheelchairs are available at the following parks:



Cedars of Lebanon State Park

Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park

David Crockett State Park

Fall Creek Falls State Park

Fort Pillow State Historic Park

Harrison Bay State Park

Indian Mountain State Park

Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park

Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park

Sgt. Alvin C. York State Park

Booker T. Washington State Park

Cove Lake State Park

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Cummins Falls State Park

Chickasaw State Park

Henry Horton State Park

Long Hunter State Park

Natchez Trace State Park

Radnor Lake State Park

Tims Ford State Park

Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park

Warriors’ Path State Park