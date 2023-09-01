All-terrain wheelchairs provide more access to some state parks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many people head out to the Tennessee State Parks to immerse themselves in nature, but not everyone has the same access to trails. That is all changing.

At Radnor Lake State Park and others, there are now all-terrain wheelchairs for people to use and explore the area.

"All-terrain wheelchairs are specialized wheelchairs designed to navigate a wide range of terrains that may be encountered in outdoor environments," the Tennessee State Parks website said.

The chairs are free to use for kids and adults.

"I thought that with a spinal cord injury I would never be able to enjoy a nature trail again and these chairs have just opened up that world again for me," Mary Lu Shipstad

After months of testing, park goers are able to reserve the chairs. You can find the correct contact information for each park on their website.

"We're trying to extend other parts of accessibility, so everybody feels welcome and invited to come to Tennessee State Parks," Deputy Commissioner Greer Tidwell said.

The state's Department of Environment and Conservation said there are three chairs at Radnor Lake, including one that was funded by the Tennessee Valley Authority.

According to Deputy Commissioner Tidwell, if you reserve a chair, you will be met by a ranger that will help you.