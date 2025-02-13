Tennessee State raises money to pay off debts of graduating seniors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — To help the senior class at Tennessee State University, donors are wiping the existing debt balances as those students approach graduation.

TSU officials said it raised $600,000 from alumni and supporters in its Close The Gap campaign. Alumni Amos and Brenda Otis did a matching campaign, doubling every dollar donated to the university on Giving Tuesday.

"As an alumnus myself, I am extremely proud of the fact that alumni giving has increased from previous years,” interim university president Dwayne Tucker said. "Tennessee State University is a great institution, and with continued alumni and community support, this university will continue to be a key part of the community and this city’s growth."

These contributions will ensure that TSU’s seniors have the finances available to complete their degrees.

"Each dollar raised was a testament to the power of the TSU community. Every gift, no matter the size, reflects a shared belief in our students and their ability to change the world,” said LoLita Toney, vice president of the Office of Institutional Advancement.

To learn more about the Office of Institutional Advancement, visit giving.tnstate.edu.

