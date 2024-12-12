Tennessee State University alumni react to interim president resigning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State University is facing another unexpected leadership change after interim president Ronald Johnson abruptly resigned.

The TSU Board of Trustees is set to accept Johnson's resignation and appoint a new interim president during a meeting scheduled for Friday morning.

Johnson announced his decision in a letter to university staff, citing "a fundamental difference of perspective with the Board and how best to move the institution forward."

The HBCU has faced heightened scrutiny in recent weeks after school officials admitted they couldn’t make payroll without state assistance and laid off more than 100 employees. Before Thanksgiving, TSU leaders informed the Board of Trustees that without financial cuts, the university would face a $46 million deficit by the end of the fiscal year.

Its former financial aid director recently filed a lawsuit, alleging she was asked to lie about scholarship funds. She claims she was fired after refusing.

Cynthia Tidwell, owner of Pink Glitter Thrift Boutique and a TSU alum, said she was overwhelmed by the latest news.

“Waking up this morning to the news — it hurt,” Tidwell said.

Tidwell has run the Pink Glitter Thrift Boutique on Dickerson Pike for 10 years. Every donation her shop receives supports breast cancer awareness.

“I partner with area stylists, and they provide hair services and makeup. They come. We give them clothing options, and they walk the pink carpet,” she explained.

Tidwell credits TSU with helping her become a business owner. She graduated in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting.

“They’re very dedicated with what they’re doing. I loved my experience with TSU. My professors pushed me and supported me, and I was a single parent,” she said. “Being among powerful Black people inspired me.”

The news of Johnson’s resignation hit her hard.

“He wasn’t in that position long, and I’m just looking forward to learning why he decided to step down,” Tidwell said.

TSU issued a statement thanking Johnson for his service and highlighting his accomplishments during his five-month including helping raise $500,000 for the "Close the Gap" campaign to assist students with debt.

Tidwell has many questions about the future of the university and the $2.1 billion in back payowed for underfunding the school, according to a letter the federal government sent to Gov. Bill Lee last fall.

“Give the university time to get this together. Give them a fair chance. Give them a chance to make it better,” she urged.

She encourages all TSU tigers to stay connected and engaged with the university.

“That’s ours, and we have to stand behind it. Let’s do our part,” Tidwell said.

