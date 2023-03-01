Tennessee State University temporarily shuts down internet access after ransomware threat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State University is exercising caution after receiving ransomware threats against its wifi network.

Wednesday afternoon, TSU officials released a statement stating that the university's IT systems remain temporarily inaccessible since they were made aware of a possible ransomware attack on Monday.

Campus officials report that the school's Office of Technology Services is working to identify the threats and restore normal connectivity, including a sweep of the entire network.

At this point, the incident is considered a threat and not a ransomware attack.

Several computers on campus have been compromised, but TSU says the threats to the network are under control as they work to isolate the issues.

TSU shut down access to the internet on Monday night following the beginning of the breach.

Tennessee State University asks their campus community to remain patient as they work to figure out the issues,

"University officials are asking the campus to be patient as they work to protect the integrity of its data. They add that in any data security incident there must be a full understanding of all information that may possibly be at risk as well as how access was gained. Time is needed to identify and neutralize any possible threats, if any."

