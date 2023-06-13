Tennessee State University's Aristocrat of Bands set to perform at the White House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State University's Aristocrat of Bands is set to leave their mark on the south lawn of the White House as they perform in Tuesday's Juneteenth concert.

Not only will TSU be represented, but also the Fisk Jubilee Singers will make an appearance plus Jennifer Hudson, Maverick City Music, Colman Domingo and more.

"It's a lot to process honestly," Captain of the Sophisticated Ladies D'Erykah Sudduth said. "I feel like it hasn't really kicked in. The feeling of like you're really here. You really made it".

This celebration comes after President Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday back in 2021.

"This concert celebration will also take place during Black Music Month, where the Biden-Harris Administration will uplift American art forms that sing to the soul of the American experience," the White House said in a statement.

This has been a big year for the Aristocrat of Bands: winning a Grammy, performing at the Opry and playing at CMA Fest.

"I would have never imagined in the years that I have been alive, I would be you know performing at the White House," Head Drum Major Joshua Knox said.