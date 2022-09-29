Tennessee Supreme Court denies Davidson Co. Election Commission's appeal for second time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Supreme Court has denied the referendum appeal for the Davidson County Election Commission for a second time.

In July 2021, the State Supreme Court announced that it would not take up the commission's Metro Charter referendum appeal.

In that ruling, the Tennessee Supreme Court stated, "The Court concludes that this case does not warrant the extraordinary action of the exercise of the Court’s authority to assume jurisdiction. As a result, the motion to assume jurisdiction is DENIED."

The referendum was an effort by the group 4GoodGovernment to change the charter on a number of different topics, but primarily property taxes.

A month prior, in June 2021, a judge ruled to strike down the referendum, which prompted the appeal. The topic of property taxes was the center of much debate in 2021 when the city's budget was approved with a 34% property tax hike in it.

The referendum, which was criticized by Mayor Cooper, was an effort to ensure that increase did not happen again.