Watch Now
News

Actions

Tennessee Supreme Court denies Davidson Co. Election Commission's appeal for second time

WCPO gavel
WCPO
WCPO gavel
Posted at 11:02 AM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 12:02:22-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Supreme Court has denied the referendum appeal for the Davidson County Election Commission for a second time.

In July 2021, the State Supreme Court announced that it would not take up the commission's Metro Charter referendum appeal.

In that ruling, the Tennessee Supreme Court stated, "The Court concludes that this case does not warrant the extraordinary action of the exercise of the Court’s authority to assume jurisdiction. As a result, the motion to assume jurisdiction is DENIED."

The referendum was an effort by the group 4GoodGovernment to change the charter on a number of different topics, but primarily property taxes.

A month prior, in June 2021, a judge ruled to strike down the referendum, which prompted the appeal. The topic of property taxes was the center of much debate in 2021 when the city's budget was approved with a 34% property tax hike in it.

The referendum, which was criticized by Mayor Cooper, was an effort to ensure that increase did not happen again.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap