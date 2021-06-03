Tennessee Supreme Court to hear arguments on school voucher plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Supreme Court will hear an appeal on Gov. Bill Lee's school voucher plan, also known as an education savings account (ESA).

The ESA plan was ruled unconstitutional a year ago. Back in September, the state court of appeals ruled against it, but an appeal was filed on behalf of parents and schools who wanted to participate in the program.

For background, if this were to become a reality, it would offer about $7,000 for low-income kids to go to schools of their choosing.

On the side arguing for the ESA plan, they said in a release that they plan to argue that an order blocking this would violate the state constitution and existing precedent from the state supreme court.

On the other side of the issue, larger cities like Nashville and Memphis don’t like the plan because it only affects those two school districts. They believe it would take money away from public schools.

In February of 2020, Nashville filed a lawsuit against the state, saying its unconstitutional. Shelby County also pushed back on the voucher plan.

