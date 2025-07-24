Tennessee tattoo artist challenges city ordinance classifying his businesses as 'adult entertainment'

MT. JULIET, Tenn. — A Nashville tattoo artist is calling for Mount Juliet to update its ordinance that classifies tattoo businesses as "adult entertainment" and restricts them to industrial zones.

Eric Axle, a Mount Juliet native, wants to operate his tattoo business in his hometown but is forced to work in Nashville instead due to the restrictive ordinance.

"It's not fair because I'm just a guy who paints pictures on people's skin. Why am I punished by being put into the dark corner of the industrial town?" Axle said.

In 2013, Mount Juliet commissioners passed an ordinance that classifies tattoo shops in the same category as adult bookstores, adult movie theaters and clubs.

This classification limits tattoo businesses to industrial zones, which make up only about 1% of the city's overlay.

Axle argues that the ordinance is outdated and fails to recognize how mainstream tattoos have become.

"It's not 1995 anymore. It's 2025 — one and three Americans have tattoos now. It's no longer taboo. It's becoming the norm, so you can either change with the time or the time will change around you," Axle said.

Axle explained his frustrations to NewsChannel 5, after our coverage of a permanent makeup artist who is also pushing to update the ordinance, as permanent makeup businesses face the same restrictions.

Despite business owners' concerns, a city spokesperson said there are currently no proposed changes to the ordinance.

Any modification would require recommendation by the planning commission before approval by the board.

The planning commission is scheduled to meet during their regular meeting next month.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

