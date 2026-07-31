Tennessee tax-free weekend gives back-to-school shoppers a break on clothes, supplies, and laptops

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee families are taking advantage of the state's tax-free weekend to stretch their back-to-school budgets a little further.

The holiday, which began Friday, allows shoppers to skip the state sales tax on qualifying school supplies, clothing and shoes priced under $100, and computers and laptops priced under $1,500. The holiday runs through Sunday night.

"It's tax free weekend, why not?" Delaine Robertson said.

Robertson, a single mother, said the savings make a real difference this time of year.

"It helps a lot, it really does," Robertson said. "I'm a single mom, so it just helps out a lot when I can get any discount, so it's great."

Shopper Hannah Clairday said the timing is ideal for families planning to spend several hundred dollars on back-to-school items.

"I only spent $93 on everything today," Clairday said.

"You save a lot of money when you spend a couple hundred dollars. Like, we plan on spending $300 or more. So that's easily saving $30 to $40," Clairday said.

At Tanger Outlets, marketing director Emily Stott said the shopping center has options across a range of price points.

"We've got retailers for everybody, so whatever price point you want to shop at, we've got something for you here," Stott said.

Stott said shoppers can stretch their savings even further by combining the tax break with store sales and app-based discounts.

"If you download our Tanger app, you actually can stack those savings a little further. So a lot of our stores have fresh new inventory and they also have their sales. And you can take our Tanger Club discounts and stack on top," Stott said.

Tennessee's tax-free weekend runs through Sunday night. Shoppers who miss the holiday can also find tax-free deals year-round at some nonprofits, including Goodwill, on many items.

"Just enjoy tax free weekend while you can," Clairday said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com