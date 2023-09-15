Tennessee Tech breaks record with largest marching band in school history

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Golden Eagle Marching Band at Tennessee Tech is full steam ahead for their first home football game this weekend.

The band is lead by Director of Bands Dr. Jeffrey Miller.

While they may look like any other college marching band, this year's group is different, by having the largest marching band Tennessee Tech has ever had.

"Hearing that wall of sound is just amazing," Senior Abigail Lane said.

According to Dr. Miller, they have 211 members and represent a variety of majors. Also, this year the color guard, is making its return for the first time in years.

"The crowd is going to be wowed by how many people are going to be on the field," 5th year Senior Emily Castillo said.

The group is not just an extra curricular, but more like a family.

"I spend so much time with these people every single day," Castillo said.