After his grandmother's dementia, Tennessee Tech grad creates self-driving wheelchair

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We know it isn't hard to find great examples of innovation and ingenuity from students right here in Middle Tennessee.

That's why we wanted to introduce you to a recent Tennessee Tech grad who developed a new tool for his engineering research project that could one day be just as common as self-driving cars.

Before Kadyn Brady's grandmother, Lois, who died two years ago after a battle with dementia. Brady noticed she had trouble using her standard electric wheelchair.

So with the help of his Tennessee Tech engineering professor Ali Alouani, Brady developed an electric wheelchair that could drive itself.

Even though Brady himself didn't need a wheelchair, he still had to test it by driving it around campus.

"I was definitely getting some looks and nods of approval saying that was cool," Brady said.

"It was very impressive, especially with cars going back and forth, he had to take some really hard turns and this thing did it. It's very rewarding," Alouani said.

Brady says there's still some work to do on the self-driving chair before it might be fully ready for use everywhere, but he can't help but think of his grandmother, who would be so proud.

"I think she definitely would have appreciated and been excited to maybe use this device," Brady said.

Brady says Tennessee Tech is seeking grant funding so that future engineering students can continue to work on his self-driving wheelchair.