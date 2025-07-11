Tennessee teen who was in DCS custody found dead, uncle charged with manslaughter

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 17-year-old under the care of Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services was found dead in Mississippi, and his uncle is now facing manslaughter charges in connection with his death.

Authorities found Caden Cantrelle’s body lying in kudzu in a deep ditch off a rural county road in Jasper County, Mississippi. His uncle, Victor Carver III, 37, has been charged with manslaughter, though officials said charges could be upgraded once all evidence is processed.

“Caden was an absolutely incredible kid. He had been through so much and yet had found hope. He had found joy. He had found recovery,” said Stacie Odeneal, Caden’s guardian ad litem.

Odeneal saidneither she nor the courts were informed that DCS had granted Caden permission to stay with his uncle for a few days.

“To see not only his life end but that hope end has been emotionally devastating for so many, not just me,” Odeneal said.

According to Odeneal, had she been consulted about the visit, her answer would have been clear.

“It would’ve been an absolutely not under no circumstances. If they came to me and said sure let’s talk about it, then I would’ve immediately requested a copy of his criminal history and long-term drug screen to make sure it’s safe and appropriate,” Odeneal said.

Court records from the Wayne County Circuit Clerk’s Office show Carver has a criminal history spanning multiple pages, with charges dating back to 2007, including attempted aggravated assault.

When asked if the system failed Caden, Odeneal was unequivocal.

“Without a doubt. I wish there was a way to sugarcoat that, but I can’t think of one,” she said.

According to Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson, when Caden didn’t check in with DCS on Monday, authorities contacted his father, who used Life360 to locate Caden’s phone, which led to the discovery of his body.

Sheriff Johnson said foul play is suspected in the teen’s death.

Carver is currently behind bars in Wayne County, Tennessee, charged as a fugitive from justice in connection with the manslaughter charge in Mississippi.

“Caden had so much life and hope. We’re obligated to go ahead and correct these conditions so this doesn’t happen to other children in foster care or anybody,” Odeneal said.

This story was reported on-air by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.