Tennessee Titan Kevin Byard, family renovate safe room for children entering foster care

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Titan Kevin Byard is behind the renovated safe room for kids entering the foster system in Davidson County.

"God has extended so much grace to me and to my wife and to my family," said Kevin Byard. "We only feel right to try to do the same."

The safe room at the Department of Children's Services Resource Linkage Office provides a temporary, comforting, safe environment for children while DCS staff work to find foster care placements.

"Kids are taken at all times, day and night, and during that transition period [it is] probably some of the most traumatic hours of the day of any day," said DCS Commissioner Jennifer Nichols. "The Byards have provided this home-like environment for those hours."

Through The Byard Family Legacy Fund, Byard and his wife Clarke refurnished the space and renovated it from top to bottom.

Clarke Byard complimented the work done by the staff at the facility.

"They do an awesome job giving their heart and their nurturing for those children and we just wanted something that would mirror the energy that they were already giving out," Clarke Byard said.

After the player's position on the Titans, DCS renamed the space The Byard Family Safety Room.

The safety shared some words of encouragement to any child who may find themselves in the space.

"Tough times make tough people and it is the type of things that you will go through as a child that will make you into the type of person you are today," said Kevin Byard.

Annually, The Byard Family Legacy Fund awards two organizations and two individuals their Gift of Grace Grant.