Tennessee Titans and American Red Cross team up for blood drive amid shortage

NASHVILLES, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans and American Red Cross are teaming up for a blood drive Wednesday as the nation faces an emergency blood shortage.

The Red Cross said the nation is facing the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years, and this puts everyone at risk in cases of an emergency.

You can help by registering online for the Titans Blood Drive which is from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Nissan Stadium.

When you register use the sponsor code "TITANS" to select the location.

All blood types are needed, but during this blood shortage the Red Cross has had to limit distributions of Type O blood to hospitals — which is one of the most transfused blood types. So there is a great need for type-O.

During Christmas and New Years the Red Cross experienced a 7,000 unit shortfall in blood. The Red Cross said right now blood is going to hospitals faster than donations are coming in.

Everyone should be concerned about this blood shortage because you never know when you could be in an emergency yourself.

"This can put the ability to schedule surgeries at risk. It can also make it much harder for doctors in the hospital to respond to emergencies like car accidents or bleeding after childbirth. And it just puts a lot of stress and uncertainty on the whole medical system," said Dr. Eric Gehrie, Medical Director of the American Red Cross.

Walk-up appointments are limited, so registering in advance is highly recommended.