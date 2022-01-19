Tennessee Titans change ticket transfer rules to hopefully limit the number of Bengals fans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you ask Tennessee Titans fans, it doesn't really matter how you cheer or what you wear to a game.

"Tennessee underwear, Tennessee Titans socks, Tennessee Titans shoes," said Twain Gaines, a longtime Titans fan.

That is — as long as the colors are two tone blue.

"Every game we are just inundated with so many other fans and I think Nashville is a big draw but we really need the Titans fans to be loud and be proud and we should be," said Terri Hood, a Titans season ticket holder for the last ten years.

But with the Cincinnati Bengals coming to town, fresh off their first playoff win since the year smoking was banned on planes (1990 for those keeping score at home) there's worry there may be too much orange in the stands.

"They don’t need to sell no tickets to nobody but the Titans — let us get up in there," said Gaines.

The Titans can't just ban the Bengals, but there is something else they can do.

"We want Nissan Stadium to be two tone blue. And so by limiting this transfer window, it also limits the number of visiting team fans that we’ll have in the stadium," said Brooke Ellenberger, Vice President of Ticketing for the Titans.

After tickets are purchased, either directly from the Titans or through approved NFL sites, they can't be transferred to someone else until 24 hours before kickoff. The earliest that could happen this weekend is Friday at 3:30 p.m. The hope is, that will be enough to prevent certain fans from a certain Ohio city from hitting the road.

"By limiting that transfer time would limit some of the resale and some of that transfer activity that would happen in advance," said Ellenberger.

We'll see if this stiff arm approach works as well as it does for King Henry. Either way, for these fans, these colors don't run.

"I hope it do work but even if it don’t it ain’t gonna stop us from winning," said Gaines.

"I do feel like we make a difference," said Hood.

Now, that hold on transfers doesn't apply if you buy tickets from websites like Ticketmaster, StubHub or Seat Geek. Those are official NFL partner organizations. If you buy a ticket from one of these sites, you will get your ticket at purchase.

However, if you then want to turn around and transfer it to someone else, the 24 hour rule comes back into play. The Titans warn that tickets bought from any other site may not be as heavily protected to scams because they aren't verified by the NFL.

