Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton opens North Nashville store, design studio with brother

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This off-season, Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton opened a store and creative studio in North Nashville.

The Trenches is located at 906 Buchanan Street.

"You know football doesn't last forever," said Kristian Fulton. "I just wanted to get started off the field early. Why not? I have the resources, so that was my outlook on it."

The football player was drafted in 2020 by the Titans in the second round.

He and his brother Keith opened The Trenches this spring.

"We felt that this reminded us of home, and we kind of wanted to make this our home," said Keith Fulton.

The brothers are from New Orleans. They said that North Nashville felt inviting and seemed like a good place to foster connections.

"We wanted to make our presence felt in the city and this community because this is something we plan on doing for a long time," said Keith Fulton about giving back.

Half of their space is set up for fashion designers. With sewing and embroidery machines, the brothers hope local young designers can hone their craft at The Trenches.

"We were one of those people. We were always trying to become what we was looking up to... So we are kind of doing that same [thing] and inspiring the younger generation because they are the future. We wanted to give them a platform to show their work," said Keith Fulton.

The Trenches sells the clothing, sneakers and art made by local Black designers.

Additionally, the space features couches, games and a TV for people who want to hangout.

"We wanted to make it a cool vibe... You want to buy something? You can. You want to just vibe to the music or just kick it with us? You can. We wanted this to be a free space for anyone who wanted to tap in with us," said Keith Fulton.

The Tennessee Titan said he tries to be in the store as often as he can.

"It's no point of being in the community and not actually being there. I try to make it over here as much as I can just in case I do run into someone who may recognize me or just want to talk," Kristian Fulton said.

The Trenches is open Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

