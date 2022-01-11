Tennessee Titans playoff ticket prices soar, even before an opponent or date is set

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The hottest ticket in town right now is a football game where the date and opponent haven't even been announced yet.

Tennessee Titans Divisional and Championship round tickets are on sale, and the prices only continue to soar.

"Oh man, I can’t tell you how exciting it is," said Rosemary Sanders, a season ticket holder for the Titans.

Inside the team store at Nissan Stadium, fans looked for items to show off how excited they are for the playoffs. "

If we can do what we’ve done all year without Henry, and now he’s coming back," Sanders said.

While many of those fans bought a lot of merchandise, you won't see them putting their playoff tickets up for sale.

"No, no, I’m not big on selling tickets, I’d give them away probably to friends if I couldn’t use them," Sanders said.

"I’ve seen a lot of people trying to price gouge," said Audrey Janco, a season ticket holder since 1999.

A lot of season ticket holders have placed their playoff tickets to see King Derrick Henry at a king's ransom. "

I was hoping the fans wouldn’t do that to each other," Janco said.

On Ticketmaster's website, the prices range from hundreds in the upper section to thousands in the lower bowl.

"I really wanna go pretty badly, I’m really excited about the opportunity," said John Miller, a Titans fan hoping to attend next weekend.

Miller is certain he wants to go to the game, he's just not sure he can afford it. Not to mention — what he'll have to pay just to get here.

"I’m in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, so that’s a little bit of a haul out there to Nashville," said Miller.

But he's exactly the kind of fan the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation is rooting for.

"We hope there are Titans fans from out of town that are coming in. But we really appreciate the visitors that do come in and spend the weekend," said Deana Ivey, President of the Nashville CVC.

The timing, according to Ivey, plays like a fourth quarter comeback.

"You look at January as a slow month anyway, and then we lost conventions in the month of January because of this new omicron variant. So having this game will be huge for the hotels, for the restaurants, for the community," Ivey said.

But missing out on the big comebacks is why it would take something major for these fans to ever miss out.

"Only if I’m dead," Sanders said.

"We’re ready to rock. Go Titans," Janco said.

