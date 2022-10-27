Tennessee Titans stadium plan faces scrutiny from Nashville lawmakers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The long battle for Mayor John Cooper and the Titans to get a new stadium officially started with its legislation process Wednesday.

"There's other options. And so, I feel like we would be derelict in our duty as representatives of the taxpayers of this county to not vet the other options and how that would look," councilmember Courtney Johnston said.

During the first East Bank Stadium Committee meeting, the City's Finance Department presented the plan to Metro council members.

Lawmakers had a lot to say, ask, and clarify about the plan, especially where the money is coming from.

"I hope everyone gets to a place where they appreciate this opportunity is special and it takes a real liability off the books for us. If you can't get there, it shouldn't be because you didn't understand it or you didn't have the information. And we're going to make sure that is not the case," Metro finance director, Kelly Flannery, said.

Some council members wanted to make it clear that the committee still does not have an answer on whether the stadium gets built.

"From my perspective, it looks like we're doing this. Right? But this, to me, is an option," Johnston said.

The finance department said this project has a tight deadline and would like to see the committee agree to the term sheet.

"It's non-binding, but it's meaningful, especially to our partners at the team. And to ask them to keep going and start outlying cash without some level of commitment from this organization is just frankly not fair," Johnston said.

Councilmembers, including the chair of the East Bank Committee, Bob Mendes, said they don't want to be rushed when considering a project of this magnitude.

The next stadium meeting will be held on November 2. It's expected the Titans will present their community benefits agreement at the meeting.