Tennessee to provide free flu shots at county health departments on November 9

Ted S. Warren/AP
A Fluzone Quadrivalent high-dose flu shot syringe made by Sanofi is shown Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at a flu shot clinic in Olympia, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Posted at 2:06 PM, Nov 02, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee is providing free flu shots again this year to help increase the number of people vaccinated against influenza.

State health officials are encouraging all Tennesseans to get a flu shot as soon as possible.

For the fourth year in a row, Tennessee county health departments will hold “Fight Flu TN” flu vaccine events in every county on November 9. No appointments are needed to get a flu shot.

“This flu season, I encourage all eligible Tennesseans to make it a priority to get their flu vaccine,” said TDH Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey. “As we prepare to gather together for the holidays, I hope all Tennesseans are considering vaccinations to protect themselves and their family from serious illness, whether that is flu or COVID-19.”

Event hours and details will vary from county to county. You can find a map of "Fight Flu TN" locations online.

TDH said you can get both the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.

