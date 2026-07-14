Tennessee toughens penalties for impaired drivers who flee deadly crashes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new Tennessee law that took effect July 1 increases prison sentences for impaired drivers convicted of vehicular homicide who also leave the scene of a crash — and requires them to serve every day of that sentence.

Under Senate Bill 2138/House Bill 2014, those convicted of both vehicular homicide by intoxication and leaving the scene are now sentenced as Range II offenders, carrying a prison term of 12 to 20 years. Previously, the same crimes carried a sentence of 8 to 12 years under Range I sentencing. The new law also eliminates the possibility of early release, requiring offenders to serve 100% of their sentence.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving Tennessee is applauding the change, noting that Tennessee ranked 9th in the nation for drunk-driving deaths in 2024. According to the latest Fatality Analysis Reporting System data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, 332 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in Tennessee that year — 15% higher than in 2019.

For Cynthia Wagner, the new law is personal. Her daughter, Holly Wagner, was 25 years old when police say she and her best friend, Natalie White, were killed in a crash on Gallatin Pike North in August 2024. Investigators say an impaired driver ran a flashing red light.

"I think that's so unfair; it's very unfair, and you know I'm glad that you know we are starting to change some of these laws that should have been changed a long time ago," Wagner said.

MADD says it frequently serves families who have lost loved ones in preventable crashes where the driver fled the scene, compounding the trauma for victims and their families. Wagner says the new law brings a measure of accountability she hopes will make others think twice.

"I am happy to hear that they have changed the law, so that does make me feel good to know that people will be more aware when they're driving to be more responsible when they're driving now," Wagner said.

Wagner is channeling her grief into action through the Holly Marie Project, a nonprofit she created in her daughter's memory. After graduating from Fisk University, Holly had been preparing for dental school. The Holly Marie Project provides grants to help students pay for dental school entrance exams, carrying forward the dream Holly never got to finish.

"In order for me to keep moving, I keep thinking about Holly, which she would have wanted me to do, which is to fight for this, to fight, you know, for the laws to be changed, get involved with the MADD community, the MADD organization, and continue on her dreams through the Holly Marie Project," Wagner said.

"It's all about the healing process for me because it just Holly was a fighter. Holly never gave up," Wagner said.

The nonprofit recently awarded its first grant, and dental students across the country are eligible to apply. Wagner is also seeking volunteers and donations.

"She is definitely finishing her dreams through every student that we are able to offer the grant to or the exam. We're able to. It's helping her dream move forward," Wagner said.

"It's just, it's a shame, but that's why we have the Holly Marie Project, and that's why you know I'm constantly working with the Madd organization as well," Wagner said.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.