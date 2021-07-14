Watch
Tennessee vaccine official says she was sent muzzle one week before firing

Michelle Fiscus
Dr. Michelle Fiscus said she was sent this muzzle one week before she was fired from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Posted at 4:10 PM, Jul 14, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee's former top vaccine official said she was sent a muzzle one week before she was fired.

Dr. Michelle Fiscus was fired from the Tennessee Department of Health on Monday after facing scrutiny from Republican state lawmakers over TDH's outreach efforts to vaccinate teenagers against COVID-19.

Dr. Fiscus' husband Brad said they asked Tennessee Homeland Security to investigate, but Amazon will not reveal the name of the sender without a subpoena.

"They must not know me, this is for a beagle, but I'm a pit bull," Dr. Fiscus said in reaction to the muzzle.

Dr. Fiscus believes she was fired to appease lawmakers after she sent out information on the Mature Minor Doctrine, which allows doctors to treat teenage patients without parental consent.

NewsChannel 5's Kyle Horan sat down with Dr. Fiscus to discuss her termination. Click here to watch the full interview.

