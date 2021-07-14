Tennessee vaccine official says she was sent muzzle one week before firing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee's former top vaccine official said she was sent a muzzle one week before she was fired.

Dr. Michelle Fiscus was fired from the Tennessee Department of Health on Monday after facing scrutiny from Republican state lawmakers over TDH's outreach efforts to vaccinate teenagers against COVID-19.

Check out this bizarre development. @drfixus was sent this muzzle a week before her firing.



Her husband, Brad Fiscus, told me they asked for TN homeland security to investigate, but Amazon was asking for a subpoena about revealing the sender. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/8CZ0UJqEKr — Kyle Horan (@KyleHoranNC5) July 14, 2021

Dr. Fiscus' husband Brad said they asked Tennessee Homeland Security to investigate, but Amazon will not reveal the name of the sender without a subpoena.

"They must not know me, this is for a beagle, but I'm a pit bull," Dr. Fiscus said in reaction to the muzzle.

Dr. Fiscus believes she was fired to appease lawmakers after she sent out information on the Mature Minor Doctrine, which allows doctors to treat teenage patients without parental consent.

