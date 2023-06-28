Tennessee Valley Authority says power grid will be able to handle heat wave

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Extreme warm temperatures are expected over the next several days, and Tennesseans are on edge wondering if the state’s power grid will hold up as people crank up the air conditioning.

Tennessee Valley Authority has been working on the grid to make sure it's sustainable and resilient.

Their spokesperson Scott Brooks says typically they ask people to help the power grid by putting the thermostat on 75 to 78 degrees during heat waves, but right now they’re not asking people to do so.

While the TVA ensures the power grid's stability, Brooks emphasizes that people shouldn't worry, as investments are continuously made to enhance its sustainability and resilience.

"We have demand response, which means we have contracts with large industrial customers that we can ask them to pull back on their usage before we do any kind of a public appeal," Brooks said.

This past winter Middle Tennessee experienced rolling blackouts and outages due to historic cold temperatures. Scott Brooks acknowledges that there were equipment issues, but they have been addressed to prepare for the upcoming warmer temperatures.

“There was some equipment that was not prepared for those kinds of temperatures. We've addressed as many of those as we could, and we have not seen in the past those kinds of issues when it comes to heat even among the record heat that we had this time last year," Brooks said.

For homeowners, however, it's important to maintain your HVAC to make sure your system doesn't fail.

Donelson Air Operations Manager Nathan Fort says many people overlook the maintenance needs of their H-VAC units.

Even if homeowners get their HVAC units checked twice a year as recommended by technicians, there's still a chance of failure.

"Sometimes the HVAC system is unable to keep up with the extreme demands. Your motors heat up and they’re a little thing inside called a compactor, those can overheat too," Nathan Fort explains.

To save energy and reduce costs, NES provides simple tips:



Set the thermostat between 76-78 degrees and use ceiling fans to keep air flowing.

Turn off fans when leaving a room.

Schedule electric chores like dishwashing and laundry outside of peak power times.

Use the microwave instead of the oven for cooking.

Turn off lights and unplug unused electronics.

Keep garage doors closed to prevent hot air from entering the home.

Use curtains and blinds strategically to block out heat or let in natural light.

Additionally, NES (Nashville Electric Service) announced from June 29 to July 4, 2023, they will not disconnect customer power due to non-payment.