Tennessee Vols face Auburn in SEC Men's Basketball Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — College basketball's biggest conference tournament has arrived in Nashville, and thousands of fans are pouring into the city ahead of Tennessee's tip-off Thursday afternoon.

No. 5 seed Tennessee faces No. 12 seed Auburn at 2 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena.

The Vols enter the matchup 21-10 on the season. Auburn comes in at 17-15 after beating Mississippi State on Wednesday.

Are the Vols going to go far, or will Auburn pull off another upset? Send your thoughts to Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.