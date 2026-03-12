Tennessee Vols face Auburn in SEC Men's Basketball Tournament

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
College basketball's biggest conference tournament is in Nashville! No. 5 Tennessee faces No. 12 Auburn at 2 p.m. Thursday at Bridgestone Arena.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — College basketball's biggest conference tournament has arrived in Nashville, and thousands of fans are pouring into the city ahead of Tennessee's tip-off Thursday afternoon.

No. 5 seed Tennessee faces No. 12 seed Auburn at 2 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena.

The Vols enter the matchup 21-10 on the season. Auburn comes in at 17-15 after beating Mississippi State on Wednesday.

Are the Vols going to go far, or will Auburn pull off another upset? Send your thoughts to Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

Tenn. mom invites son's organ recipients to do his favorite activity, dance

Here’s a beautiful story of how one mother turned her grief journey into a gathering of gratitude… and organ donation awareness.

Robb Coles highlights a special event organized by Cari Hollis – whose 26-year old son Austin died two years ago. Austin agreed to be an organ donor – and that single gesture saved multiple lives.

Cari reached out to as many recipients she could find – several of whom traveled to Nashville for an emotional celebration in Austin’s honor. One woman – whose life was saved by receiving Austin’s lungs – put it simply: “He’s my angel”.

- Rhori Johnston

