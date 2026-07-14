Tenn. voter registration mailers feature 'number one' election integrity badge from conservative think tank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee's voter registration cards include a badge claiming the state ranks first in the nation for election integrity — a designation that comes from the Heritage Foundation, a conservative policy organization.

The badge reads "Tennessee Election Integrity, Ranked Number One in the Country." A viewer named Barb noticed the badge on her voter registration card and wanted to know who issued the ranking and whether the claim holds up.

The Heritage Foundation's website states its mission is to "formulate and promote conservative public policies." The organization says it scored states across 14 different areas and checked with state election officials who responded to their request.

Tennessee Election Commissioner Mark Goins confirmed the Heritage Foundation ranking is the one printed on the voter registration tri-fold mailer.

"If you look at those metrics, photo ID, that's a metric that's going to resonate with Tennessee. If you look at the metric talking about by-mail ballots, that's a metric I'm confident is going to resonate with Tennesseans," Goins said.

Goins said he was unfamiliar with the Heritage Foundation before the ranking was issued.

"I didn't know anyone at the Heritage Foundation until we got the ranking," Goins said.

The Heritage Foundation's scorecard shows more liberal-leaning states like California and Oregon ranked lowest, while conservative states like Tennessee topped the list. Goins said politics played no role in the outcome.

"I don't think it's a partisan badge when you look at what the scorecard is," Goins said.

Goins believes Tennessee ranked high because of its 2012 photo ID voter law, specific thresholds required to vote absentee by mail, and diligence in purging voter rolls.

"Whether they agree with the Heritage Foundation or they don't agree with the Heritage Foundation, just look at the process," Goins said.

Tennessee election officials also announced a new "I Voted" sticker recognizing the country's 250th anniversary.

The ranking comes ahead of an announcement expected from the White House. President Trump said he will tease "big news" about election integrity Thursday.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.