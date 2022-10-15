Tennessee vs. Alabama watch parties bring big game excitement to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's one of the biggest rivalries in the South. And for the 105th time on Saturday, the Tennessee Vols will face Alabama.

𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/RysVDXWr1G — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 14, 2022

It's a game many college football fans have their eyes on.

"For us it's so exciting. This the biggest game. We thought the Florida game was going to be the biggest game, then we thought the LSU game was going to be the biggest, now we know the Alabama game is the biggest of the year," BoomBozz general manager, James Figueredo, said.

While Alabama has a home at Dawghouse Saloon, Tennessee fans can find a community at Boombozz Pizza in East Nashville.

"This is like the home spot for all Alabama fans. So if they didn't go to Knoxville, they're going to be here watching the game," closing manager at DawgHouse Saloon, Blake Tickle, said.

But despite the rivalry, these two bars have a similar game plan at play.

"We are prepared and ready to go. We have lots of beer, lots of drinks going to go at the bar," Figueredo said.

Both businesses have all hands on deck and have called in extra staffing for the turnout they're expecting.

"We've gotten a lot more alcohol delivered to us, to say the least, and everything to be able to help everybody get ready for the game and be able to tailgate, party while the game is going on," Tickle said.

They also have the same advice for people looking to stop by: arrive early.

This kind of third Saturday is one many Tennessee fans have been waiting for. They say this could be the year the Vols make a comeback.

"This will be the first time in many many years that Tennessee will beat Alabama. We haven't looked this good in years," Figueredo said.

But no matter who wins or loses, the game is expected to be a good showdown.