Tennessee water quality resource helps river-goers stay safe while cooling off

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As summer temperatures rise across Tennessee, many residents are heading to local waterways to cool off. But before jumping in, health experts recommend checking water quality to avoid getting sick.

The Harpeth Conservancy conducts weekly water testing during summer months, providing a valuable resource for those planning river activities.

"Everyone gets a tube, but we also have one dedicated to a cooler with snacks and drinks," said one river visitor. "We're just gonna go out here. Have a good time and relax."

Relaxing in cool water makes for a perfect combination on hot summer days, especially during holiday weekends.

"It's at the 2-foot range. It's a good float night, last nice relaxing day," another river-goer said. "I always have water and snack, and I have a plan."

Regular visitors know that a plan should include ways to stay healthy while enjoying the water.

"Hydrate hydrate hydrate," one experienced river visitor advised.

"You have to be prepared for everything. I even keep ibuprofen and Tylenol in that dry bag because you're on that river and you don't know how long," said another regular.

Dr. Ryan Jackwood with the Harpeth Conservancy recommends additional precautions: "Just be conscious, wash your hands, bring some hand sanitizer, maybe take a shower when you're done."

Dr. Jackwood and his team look beyond the river's relaxation potential. Every week during summer, they collect and test water samples from rivers and access points.

"We strategically picked these locations where people like to congregate on the river," Dr. Jackwood said.

The team tests for E. coli levels, which indicate the presence of other bacteria and pathogens that can cause illness. These findings are published on the Harpeth Conservancy website for easy reference.

"You can always think of them as a weather forecast of sorts. You can get on in the morning. Look at the different river access," Dr. Jackwood explained. "This location doesn't look that great this weekend, but this location looks good, so you can adjust where you play in the river."

Because as inviting as the Harpeth River might look for lounging, swallowing water could lead to health issues, especially for children and those with compromised immune systems.

Even pets need protection – experts recommend bringing fresh water for dogs to prevent them from drinking river water.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

If you have thoughts on this story, email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com