Tennessee will not change execution protocol after botched attempt in May

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee will not change its execution protocol after medical staff failed to find a vein during a death row inmate's execution attempt in May.

Gov. Bill Lee addressed the botched execution for the first time this week in Knoxville, saying the Tennessee Department of Corrections followed proper procedures and that he chose to suspend the execution.

Lee said Tennesseans want the current methods to stay in place, and the delay will not impact upcoming executions.

The state will not say if the same doctor from May will be used for the next execution.

Lee granted Tony Carruthers a one-year reprieve following the failed execution attempt.

Now, lawyers for death row inmate Darrell Hines want his execution paused. Hines is set to be executed on Aug. 13.

Christa Pike, the only woman on death row in Tennessee, is also set to be executed in September.

In a letter, Republican lawmakers called for a pause on all executions until an independent review can be conducted. They also want protocols to have greater accountability and transparency.