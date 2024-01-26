Tennessee woman forced to remove hijab during mug shot gets $100k payout

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee woman forced to remove her hijab for a mug shot is now getting a $100,000 payout.

This all started after Sophia Johnston was taken into the Rutherford County main jail for a since-dismissed charge in August.

According to Johnston, an officer told the mother of eight she would stay in jail unless she removed her hijab during her photograph.

Johnston sued the county, the sheriff, and other officers in late August, alleging she could exercise religion freely under federal and state law.

One week ago, the county settled. They paid Johnston $100,000, deleted the photos with her hijab removed and established a new policy.

Now, Rutherford County's detention booking policy includes these two changes:

“Arrestees and citation recipients are not required to remove religious head coverings for booking photos as long as the view of the face and profile are not obstructed by religious attire.”

“As part of the booking process, persons wearing religious head coverings must remove the covering and allow the head to be searched. The search should be conducted outside the presence of members of the opposite sex. After the search, the head covering may be placed back on for the remainder of the booking process.”

This is not the first time something like this has happened. There have been similar cases across the country that have led to changed policies in New York, Arizona and now in Tennessee.