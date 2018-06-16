Tennessee's 1st Hemp Dispensary Opens In Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - The first hemp dispensary is open in Tennessee, and people are flocking to the Murfreesboro store to see if the cannabis plant can really help with their pain.

Imagine waking up in pain every morning, but with the help of mother nature, that pain could be greatly reduced.

Customers who ventured into Tennessee Hemp Supply said they found relief for their pain.

"I feel very relaxed. Usually I do a lot of physical work, I'm usually tensed up all the time. I actually feel loose," said one customer.

Tennessee Hemp Supply is located at 1370 West Clark Boulevard in Murfreesboro. It's the first hemp dispensary in the state.

Back in February, nearly two dozen stores were pad-locked in Operation Candy Crush. Rutherford County store owners were accused of selling illegal CBD products, but CBD is legal. Those stores have since re-opened, and Tennessee Hemp Supply owner, Trinity Mealor, said that's part of the reason why he chose Murfreesboro.

"They've already been through the battle, seen that this is legal, and they've actually welcomed us in open arms," said Mealor.

Mealor said he's heard countless success stories, but the most heartwarming is when his product can relieve a child's pain.

"It's been quite emotional, honestly. People receive the benefits of it, and they come back and report to us that kids feel better, rashes are gone," said Mealor.

So if you're dealing with pain, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, or just want to relax, think about giving industrial hemp a try.

"What is the value of no side effects and pain relief? It's priceless just about," said Mealor.

The store sells hemp from Tennessee farms, and the hemp contains less than .03 percent of THC. If you smoke, ingest, or use CBD products derived from hemp, there are no psychoactive effects.

June 23 is the official grand opening, and anyone who comes in during the grand opening will receive 15 percent off their purchase.