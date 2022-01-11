Tennessee's 2022 legislative session set to begin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/AP) — Tennessee's general assembly will be back in action on Tuesday.

Tennessee lawmakers are planning to start their annual session in Nashville with a focus on addressing how the state funds public schools, redrawing legislative and congressional maps and finalizing a new spending plan for the upcoming year.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton said state Republicans plan to divide the quickly-growing Music City area into several congressional seats. Tennessee's 5th district which covers Nashville has typically been a safe bet in the Democratic bucket. Redistricting the area could make the state GOP's supermajority even stronger in a previously Democratic-controlled area,

However, Sexton says redrawing the 5th district would give more Nashvillians a voice.

"I don't think it limits your influence, I think it gives you more influence because you have more voices talking for you," he said.

The legislative session will start at 12 p.m. and it is expected to stretch for several months.

Amid his top priorities, Gov. Bill Lee has said he hopes to push legislation that would address how the state funds its public schools. The Republican will unveil the rest of his wish list soon.

Meanwhile, this year, every House seat and about half the Senate are up for reelection.