NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It has been 77 days since Tennessee's ban on kratom went into effect, making it illegal to possess or sell the opioid-like substance — and doctors and treatment centers are already seeing the consequences.

Since July 1, facilities across the state have reported a significant increase in patients seeking treatment for kratom withdrawal.

WATCH: Tennessee kratom ban triggers surge in withdrawal treatment

Tennessee's kratom ban brings wave of withdrawal patients to treatment centers

"And we're seeing more people seeking treatment from seven-hydroxy-mitragynine or Kratom addiction than we do fentanyl addiction these days," Dr. Chapman Sledge said.

Sledge said the ratio is 4 to 1 of people seeking help for kratom vs. fentanyl. While the withdrawal symptoms may feel similar to those of other opioids, he explained people are more likely to survive the intense symptoms from kratom.

Kratom is also known as 7-OH, short for seven-hydroxy-mitragynine — a concentrated, often man-made, opioid-like substance.

Ben Taylor now helps others at Cumberland Heights treatment center. At one point, he was the one seeking help.

"And it says oxy, something, blah, blah, blah. I'm going to try that, this is legal. It can't be that bad, and lo and behold it was," Taylor said.

Taylor described the withdrawals as something he never wants to experience again.

"Like, just sleeplessness, body aches and pretty much it feels like your bones are coming out of your body. It's awful, awful," Taylor said.

Sledge applauds the state ban but says patients are already finding ways to obtain the substance under different names — including products marketed as "cat's claw."

"It wrecks lives, it wrecks families, it wrecks health," Sledge said.

He noted that recovery from kratom is not always straightforward.

"So they had mixed sense of recovery period and some walked Kratom and went right back," Alumni Director Casey Hyatt said.

Taylor credits his family for supporting him through his addiction.

"I mean, there's so many points I ignored" Taylor said.

"You got to give it as many attempts as it takes and you know the restoration to sanity is a lifelong process," he added.

He says whether someone is in active addiction, withdrawal, or healing, patience is essential — both for the person struggling and for those who love them.

"Just approach in a loving, cautious way and let that person know that you're here for them," Taylor said.

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