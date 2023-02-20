Tennessee's Move Over Law could see higher fines with new bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — First responders, Tennessee Department of Transportation workers and more were all hit and killed on our roads — now a new bill is trying to make a change.

It deals with the Move Over Law, but it makes some pretty big changes.

The bill really ups the ante on fines for drivers who fail to move into the adjacent lane of traffic or slow down for emergency or service vehicles. It more than doubles the fines. For instance, on the third offense instead of $1,000, you are looking at $2,500.

The bill would also make drivers move over for any car parked in the shoulder with its hazards on.

Memphis Rep. John Gillespie, who is sponsoring the bill, said this update is very simple. In subcommittee, he spoke about how multiple people were killed in the line of duty last year in Memphis alone because people did not get over.

It would go into effect in July if passed.