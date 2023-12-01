Tennessee's top judge reflects on Sandra Day O'Connor's legacy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You can see Justice Sandra Day O'Connor's legacy on court benches across the country, and particularly in Tennessee, where there's now a record number of women serving as judges.

Tennessee Supreme Court Chief Justice Holly Kirby says O'Connor's impact reached women across the country who aspired to go into law and become judges.

Wade Payne/AP Former Senator Howard Baker Jr., right, laughs as he's joined by then-Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen, center and former Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court Sandra Day O'Connor before a dedication ceremony of the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy at the University of Tennessee Friday, Oct. 31, 2008 in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Kirby herself was the first woman ever selected for the Tennessee Court of Appeals in 1995.

Fast forward to last year, when Tennessee voters elected a record number of women judges both in Nashville and across the state as a whole.

Kirby said seeing a justice reach the level O'Connor did inspired her to reach beyond what the norm was decades earlier.

"When I was in college in the late 1970s, I confided to my college boyfriend I wanted someday to be a judge," Kirby said. "He thought it was hilarious. He told his fraternity brothers about it, and they had a big laugh. But it felt preposterous at that time."

Not preposterous anymore, there are now 92 women judges in state and general sessions courts in Tennessee.